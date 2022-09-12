ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, the sheriff said. Meth, guns, and ammunition were found and seized.

Two arrests were made. 31-year-old Taylorsville resident Tanner McAlpin faces numerous drug-related charges and possession of a gun as a felon. 45-year-old Statesville resident Michael Goodenow was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, the deputy’s report stated.

McAlpin received a $100,000 bond and Goodenow $2,500.

Both appeared in court on Monday