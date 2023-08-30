TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elderly woman has died following a crash in Alexander County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, troopers responded to an accident on US 64 near Liberty Grove Church Road.

Omie Troxell Echerd, 79, was driving a 2018 Toyota C-HR and attempting to turn left from a driveway when she pulled in front of a 2003 Ford F-350 traveling west, troopers said.

Echerd died of her injuries at the scene. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old driver of the Ford and a passenger were not injured.

After an initial investigation, highway patrol says impairment does not seem to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed.