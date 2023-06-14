Five arrests were made Monday, June 12, tied to an Alexander County drug bust.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A traffic stop in Alexander County where 58 grams of fentanyl was reportedly found resulted in the arrest of five people on felony drug and weapon charges.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Taylorsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop Monday on N.C. 127 in the Bethlehem community. Officers seized methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Vang, Jim Vang and Matthew Yang were arrested and transported to the detention center. Later that night, the sheriff said a search warrant was issued and executed at an address on T and D Lane, off of Telephone Exchange Road.

As a result of the search warrant, officers allegedly seized the following items:

34.8 grams of Fentanyl

Fully automatic assault rifle with a short barrel, 9mm pistol with a full-auto switch (ghost gun)

40-caliber pistol that reported stolen from Wilkes County

assorted gun parts to make weapons full auto

cash

computers and 3-D printers

bulletproof vest

Two reported occupants of the home, Samantha Lynn Rose and Ethan Trent Roten, were arrested and transported to the Detention Center. The Taylorsville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation.

Roten, 22, of Taylorsville, was charged with eight counts of possession of firearm by felon, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of stolen firearm and two counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $400,000 secured bond.

Here are the other suspects. All have a court appearance scheduled for Monday, June 26.

Kevin Vang, 33 of Polkton; being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Jim Vang, 38 of Conover; being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Yang, 39, of Newton; being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Rose, 36, of Newton; being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a $10,000 secured bond.