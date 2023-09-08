TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina furniture maker abruptly shuts down, laying off hundreds of workers.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is closing three facilities in towns across the western North Carolina, including Hiddenite, Statesville and Taylorsville.

WARN reports posted by the North Carolina Department of Commerce show the majority of the 533 laid-off workers are from the Taylorsville facility.

“We all have lived here. We all know people and so it really shocked everybody,” worker at Rogers Mills Becky Smith said.

According to county officials, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams opened its headquarters in Alexander County in the late 1980s, eventually expanding its retail stores across the country.

Smith says Taylorsville is known for two things: its close-knit community where everybody knows everybody – and furniture.

“That is what we live off of here in this county — is furniture,” Smith said.

About two weeks ago, the town lost a major player.

Residents say Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams didn’t just fill homes with its products, but it supplied hundreds of families jobs across the region, and was one of the largest employers in Alexander County.

“From the outside looking in, it appears that it is something that basically happened overnight,” said David Icenhour, director of the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation. “Of course, nothing of this magnitude happens overnight, but it gives that appearance.”

Days after laying off workers, the company filed for bankruptcy.

“They were in shock, and honestly, we were all in shock,” Icenhour said. “I think the immediate response is, ‘What can we do to help?’”

Within days of the layoff announcement, Icenhour says his office was flooded with calls from companies across the region and from out of state, looking to hire workers affected.

“The support has been as unprecedented as the closing,” he said.

While cars no longer fill the company parking lot on One Comfortable Place in Taylorsville, dozens of hiring signs line the entrance, sparking optimism in town that workers will find a new home.

“So, if you want to make something, we like to say that it can be made in Alexander County,” Icenhour said.

In an effort to speed up the hiring process, the county is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The event is taking place from noon to 4 p.m.

As of Friday, at least 40 companies and recruiters have signed up.

“That is one thing good about us, is we are all needing workers,” Smith said. “We will train. We will do whatever we need to get them,” Smith said.

Queen City News reached out to Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and did not hear back by deadline.