ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing two-year-old child was located safely following a massive search in the Wittenburg community, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:45 a.m. on Monday at a home on Deal Farm Lane. A 2-year-old child was reported missing and a search involving multiple area agencies ensued, the report indicated. The child was located a short time later uninjured.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the agencies and volunteers, as well as the family and neighbors in the area for all of their hard work and dedication in locating this child,” Sheriff Bowman said.