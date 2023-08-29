The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old man died in a one-car wreck Monday night.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Monday night.

Troopers came out to a collision around 7:20 p.m. on Rink Dam Road near Sam Poole Lane.

They said a 2004 Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Rink Dam Road, drove off the right side, went down an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side.

Michael Franklin Rockette, of Taylorsville, died from his injuries at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

During the on-scene investigation, Rink Dam Road was closed in the area for an hour. The initial analysis indicates impairment to be a contributing factor in the collision, troopers said.