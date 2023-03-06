Authorities arrested a Taylorsville man in Gaston County last week on a felony sex charge.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities arrested a Taylorsville man in Gaston County last week on a felony sex charge.

Taylorsville Police issued and served a warrant for 40-year-old James Jason Perscola for felony sex offender on child premises. He’s in the Alexander County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

Perscola is on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry due to a 2018 conviction in Caldwell County. Authorities say the man was convicted on a felony count of sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian in January of that year.

The actual offense occurred in December 2016. At that time, a court decision resulted in a 24-to-89-month suspended sentence with 60 months of probation. Additional punishment included his placement on the sex offender registry for at least ten years.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Perscola faces additional charges in Alexander County. They included felony counts of failure to report a new address as a sex offender, probation violation out-of-county, and misdemeanor drug counts.

He had District Court appearances scheduled on March 6 with an additional April 3 court date on the horizon. Perscola’s Superior Court appearance will be on April 24.