TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Alexander County Sheriff deputies, three Taylorsville people face charges as part off a six-month-long drug investigation.

On Friday, authorities say they executed a search warrant Thursday at 10 p.m. at a 1316 Sipe Road house. The warrant detailed an investigation of illegal drug distribution over six months. During the search, authorities found a large quantity of methamphetamine, 14 firearms (four reported stolen), and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Taylorsville residents Tanner Parks McAlpin, Megan Nicole Williams, and Jada Leann Smiley face charges in the drug bust. The trio will make their first court appearances on Monday, July 3.

The 32-year-old McAlpin got a combined $1 million bond, while the women received $250,000 bonds.

McAlpin is facing charges of:

One count of (F) conspire to traffic Methamphetamine

One count of (F) maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance

One count of (F) possession Schedule II controlled substance

One count of (F) possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance

Four counts of (F) possession of a stolen firearm

One count of (F) traffic in Methamphetamine

one count of (F) possession of firearm by felon

one count of (M) possession of drug paraphernalia

Williams, 29, is facing several charges, including:

One count of (F) traffic in Methamphetamine

One count of (F) conspiring to traffic Methamphetamine

One count of (M) Possession of drug paraphernalia

Smiley, 22, is facing charges of:

One count of (F) traffic in Methamphetamine

One count of (F) conspiring to traffic Methamphetamine

One count of (M) possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylorsville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security Investigation, North Carolina Probation and Parole, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol participated in the investigation.