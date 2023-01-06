TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Taylorsville man died Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed head-on into a truck in Alexander County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 5 on US 64 near Golf Course Lane.

A 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster was traveling east on US 64 when it lost control, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet truck, authorities said.

Troopers said a second collision happened when another eastbound vehicle hit the motorcycle driver after the initial crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Charles Eugene Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol said the preliminary investigation indicated that excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Harley-Davidson was a contributing factor in the crash.

The roadway was reopened after four hours.