TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed through a cement wall into a Taylorsville Walmart Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Central Alexander Fire Department said firefighters and paramedics were called to Walmart after a vehicle had crashed into the building.

Photos from the scene showed a Ford pickup truck crashed through a cement block wall at the front of the store.

(photo by Central Alexander Fire Department)

Fire officials said the person inside the vehicle was freed after a short period of time and turned over to EMS for treatment.

Firefighters then cut away the cement blocks to remove the truck and shored up the building to maintain its structural integrity, officials said.

There was no mention from authorities on how the crash occurred.