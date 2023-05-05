Four law enforcement agencies wrapped up a two-month-long investigation of an alleged Taylorsville drug dealer Wednesday.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four law enforcement agencies wrapped up a two-month-long investigation of an alleged Taylorsville drug dealer Wednesday.

Darnell Stanley Spears, 28, is facing several charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule IV controlled substance in a vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule IV controlled substance in a home, maintaining a residence to sell a controlled substance, possession of Marijuana, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Authorities say they conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 16 South near Fairgrounds Road in Taylorsville. Officers located a large amount of pressed pills in the vehicle with Spears. A search warrant was also conducted at Spears residence located in the Ellendale community where more pills was seized.

The 28-year-old man is jailed in the Alexander County Detention under a $50,000 secured bond with a first appearance on May 8 in district court.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the case.