ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old tragically died following a dirt bike accident in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was found suffering from injuries and was transported by helicopter to a medical center in Winston Salem where he succumbed to injuries on Monday, Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation revealed Chapman was on the road, drove left of the center line, and collided head-on with a pickup truck.