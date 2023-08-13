BETHLEHEM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — There are currently more than 6,000 power outages near Lake Hickory, according to Duke Energy.
Duke Energy expects to have most power restored in Catawba and Caldwell Counties by 2:15 Sunday afternoon.
Hickory Police have reported that several traffic lights are out on Highway 127 in Hickory and all intersections are to be treated as four-way stops.
⚠️Attention⚠️— Hickory Police Department (@HickoryPD) August 13, 2023
HPD officers have responded to some of the lights. Please follow any directions they give
Queen City News has received reports of a small plane crash near the Lake that could be causing the outages.
Hickory officials are responding to the scene, according to a spokesperson.
According to the flight radar app, a plane is shown flying in that area when it abruptly stops.
Queen City News is working to confirm this information and a crew is headed to the area now.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.