BETHLEHEM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — There are currently more than 6,000 power outages near Lake Hickory, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy expects to have most power restored in Catawba and Caldwell Counties by 2:15 Sunday afternoon.

Hickory Police have reported that several traffic lights are out on Highway 127 in Hickory and all intersections are to be treated as four-way stops.

HPD officers have responded to some of the lights. Please follow any directions they give — Hickory Police Department (@HickoryPD) August 13, 2023

Queen City News has received reports of a small plane crash near the Lake that could be causing the outages.

Hickory officials are responding to the scene, according to a spokesperson.

According to the flight radar app, a plane is shown flying in that area when it abruptly stops.

Flight radar app

Queen City News is working to confirm this information and a crew is headed to the area now.