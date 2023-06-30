ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim is in the hospital and a suspect is facing charges in a road rage shooting this week, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning near Highway 90 and Cheatham Ford Road. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Hiddenite resident David Marlowe, 67, was in a Chevy truck and shot someone during a road rage incident on Cheatham Ford Road.

Marlowe is being held on a $50,000 secured bond and will have his first court appearance next month.