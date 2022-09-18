ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop two days ago has been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies began searching for 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Friday after he fled during a traffic stop on Mountain ridge Church Road in the Ellendale area.

The sheriff said that he had been taken into custody on Sunday.

It is unclear exactly what charges Pennell is facing at this time and this remains an active investigation.