ALEXANDER COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Late Saturday night, officials launched a water rescue for two people in the 1300 block of Dover Church Road, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, authorities say they were called to help one person holding onto a tree and another person in the water near Dover Church Road and Duck Creek Drive.

Responders say they were able to raft over to the first person in a tree. That person was able to be brought out of the water around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.

After being rescued that individual was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and told responders that a second person had jumped out of a vehicle into the water, according to Sheriff Pennell.

Numerous agencies were involved in the search for the second person which lasted well into the daytime.

Authorities say 49-year-old Hickory resident Lisa Riahi was later found dead on Sunday a little over 2 miles from the initial incident. A death investigation has been launched following her passing.

A total of 7.3 inches of rain was reported in the area of Dover Church Road and Duck Creek Drive, according to Alexander County Emergency Management.