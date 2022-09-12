ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who refused to exit her vehicle after leading a high-speed chase in Alexander County now faces a slew of charges, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle at the All American Raceway last Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. A vehicle was located along with a woman who was acting suspiciously, deputies said. The vehicle left the parking lot and was pursued. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. Stop sticks were deployed, and all four tires were blown out and the vehicle came to a rest, however, the driver refused to exit.

The woman had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and during the removal, the vehicle rolled over a Taylorsville Police officer’s foot.

36-year-old Newton resident Emily King was arrested and faces numerous charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, stolen vehicle possession, and additional traffic violations issued by Highway Patrol.

She was held under a $110,000 secured bond with a Monday court appearance.

The officer is at home recovering after being released from the hospital.