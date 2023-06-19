CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is under fire for scandalous allegations that surfaced from a recent lawsuit filed against him, which he calls “baseless”. Scott Lassiter who ran as a Republican for a North Carolina House seat in 2022, is suing Moore for “Alienation of affection” after he allegedly engaged in a long-term affair with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, who’s also a state employee.

But Jamie Liles Lassiter is siding with Moore, and released the following statement obtained by CBS 17:

“Scott Lassiter has serious mental health and substance abuse issues, which I can only assume led him to file this outrageous and defamatory suit. The claims are not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years. To be clear, I’m a strong professional woman, and the only person who has ever abused me or threatened my career was my soon-to-be ex-husband. Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse. We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he’s lashing out. I plead with you to respect my privacy and don’t give this unhinged man a platform to harass and humiliate me any further.”

In the lawsuit, Lassiter claims his wife and Moore started their affair in or around 2019 and it continued through and beyond January of this year. Lassiter says he started surveilling his wife this past December, after hearing rumors. In the lawsuit, Lassiter claims Jamie told him she was going to a movie with a friend, but when he followed her, she went to dinner with Moore and then back to Moore’s house. Lassiter said Jamie didn’t come home until the next day, and that’s when he confronted her. Lassiter claims Jamie said she feared ending the affair with Moore would result in her losing her job at the N.C. Conference of Clerks.

Dan McCorkle, a Democratic North Carolina political strategist, was shocked when he read the allegations in the lawsuit.

“If any of this is true, it’s textbook sexual harassment, favors for jobs, not only that, if you don’t do this, you may lose your job,” said McCorkle. “I mean, it goes beyond any kind of personal affair, especially as an involved government employee.”

A few days after finding out about the affair, Lassiter said he confronted Moore at a Biscuitville in Raleigh, and Moore admitted to having a sexual relationship with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie. Lassiter also claims Moore offered to help him “In any way he could” politically, towards the end of their meeting.

“Speaker Moore was literally one of the most powerful speakers of the house in the nation, with Governor Cooper not having veto power. Speaker Moore was literally at the apex of his influence and power with [the] North Carolina General Assembly. And to have this happen, this is going to upset, as I say, upset the applecart in an unprecedented way,” McCorkle said.

McCorkle thinks due to Moore’s success for the Republican Party throughout the last few months, Republican voters will more than likely look past the scandal and allegations come 2024, but he’s not sure he can say the same for unaffiliated voters.

“Unaffiliated voters, of course, the number one voters in Mecklenburg and North Carolina, are not as staunch. Republicans, they’ll vote pretty much for Republicans. It’s that middle ground that decides elections now,” McCorkle said.

Speaker Tim Moore released a statement responding to the allegations saying: “This is a baseless lawsuit from a troubled individual. We will vigorously defend this action and pursue all available legal remedies.”

QCN reached out to Lassiter for an interview but he was unavailable. He sent the following statement: “The lawsuit speaks for itself and provides irrefutable evidence that supports the claims presented.”