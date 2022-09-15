GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported.

The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International.

The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of “canceled,” along with another in Wilmington. A third center in Enka Village, in Western North Carolina, is delayed for no given reason, one of 27 on that list.

CNBC listed 21 centers that would close, none of them in North Carolina, but WRAL reported that a warehouse in Durham that employs 400 would be closed.

Amazon facility site plan for Greensboro. (WGHP)

Amazon’s fulfillment center in Kernersville, which added some 400 employees last fall and has about 1,500, was not mentioned. Neither were its delivery stations in Whitsett or Colfax.

In November, Greensboro City Council approved the annexing and rezoning 109 acres at 238 Ritters Lake Road from residential property to light industrial for Amazon to open a distribution center along a convergence of South Elm-Eugene Street, Randleman Road and Ritters Lake Road.

Documents on file with the city planning department said a facility as large as 634,812 square feet could be built, and a representative for the developer told City Council that “the tenant is committed to being a long-term asset in the community.” The facility apparently would have employed about 1,000.

WGHP reached out to Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba seeking confirmation and perspective on this development.

Thursday’s announcement might not be unpopular with residents in that part of the city, who expressed displeasure with the rezoning to accommodate the facility. It was estimated to add 4,188 trips up and down the road, including 603 trips during the morning peak hour and 1,006 trips during the evening peak hour.