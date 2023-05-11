STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Stanly County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stephanie Michele Morton is described as a 5’4″ white female that weighs about 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say she is believed to be in a red in color passenger car with 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, who is described as a white male.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (704) 985-0656.