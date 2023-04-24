CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department said Monday night a girl was found safe after Amber Alert was issued earlier in the evening involving a stolen SUV with the girl inside.

Arielle Williams, 5, was in a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango that was stolen around 8:30 p.m. from Eastgate Shopping Center at 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

Police also released a photo of a man who they said was wanted in connection with the girl’s disappearance.

Just before 11:15 p.m., police said Arielle was found safe. Police did not say where she was found but the location was outside Orange County, officials said.

Arielle Williams. Photos from Chapel Hill Police Dept.

A man police are seeking in connection with the Amber Alert. Photo from Chapel Hill Police Dept.

There was no word if the man in the photo had been found.

Police were still at the shopping center as of 11 p.m. as part of the search for the missing girl.

Police said anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).