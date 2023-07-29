DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is looking for two missing children.

An Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and 8-year-old Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch on Saturday morning.

They are believed to be 34-year-old Garrett Hatch, and their last known location was South Central Church of Christ on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh, police say.

Makayla is described as approximately 4-foot-3 tall and weighing 41 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and her hair is braided with clear beads. She was last seen wearing a pink/coral lace dress with white ruffle socks and black shoes with bows in the back with diamonds.

Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch (Source: North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

Kaylee is approximately 4-foot-8 tall and weighs 105 pounds. She also has black hair, brown eyes, as well as hair that’s braided with clear beads. She was last seen wearing a layered floral dress mostly lavender with some pink and white with a shiny silver belt and white sandals.

Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch (Source: North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

Garrett, who’s approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 230 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing white pants, a black, white and pink block shirt, as well as black shoes. Police also described him as having long dreads.

Garrett Hatch (Source: North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4440, or call 911.