Editor’s Note: This Amber Alert has been canceled. QCN is working to gather more details.

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children out of Haywood County, N.C., Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for William David Lane, 15, Daniel Mason James Lane, 13, and Alyssa Grace Lane, 16. All three are believed to be with 40-year-old Ashley Marie Lehmann.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said Lehmann failed to return the three children to the sheriff’s office per a court-ordered permanent custody order granting custody to the father.

Lehmann and the three children could be traveling in a dark grey 2020 Jeep Cherokee with VA license TPA-1530, the sheriff’s office said.

William is described as a white male, about 5’4″ tall, weighing 125 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Daniel is described as a white male, about 5’0″ tall, weighing 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alyssa is described as a white female, 5’2″ tall, weighing 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said Alyssa could also possibly have her 5-month-old daughter with her, who is medically compromised. The baby’s name is Oakley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-452-6600 or 911.