A suspect in a ceiling entrance store theft in Cumberland County (left) along with suspects in a Fayetteville Circle K armed robbery (center) and a suspect in $1,300 in counterfeit money in Creedmoor (right). Photos from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Creedmoor Police Dept.

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly four years after COVID-19 swept through the United States and the world, many people are still wearing surgical masks or face coverings — including some thieves and robbers, police warn.

Only recently are some hospitals re-starting mask mandates amid a spike in flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

However, many criminals are still wearing face coverings while they steal or hold up stores, as crimes in Creedmoor and Fayetteville showed, officials said this week.

One central North Carolina police department said earlier this month that businesses should not allow in people who cover their faces. That warning from the Scotland Neck Police Department to owners of stores and businesses also includes not letting in people who are wearing “hoodies” or hooded sweatshirts.

“Again, business owners and stores of Scotland Neck… do NOT let anyone come in your establishment with hoodies and face coverings,” police said in a news release on January 3.

In just the last week, police said several criminals were caught on video or photos with their faces obscured by masks or hoodies — or both. Those include a Circle K armed robbery in Fayetteville, purchases using counterfeit $100 bills in Creedmoor, and a Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount.

Police in Scotland Neck in Halifax County noted that identifying such people is difficult.

“If you don’t know who is who… we probably won’t,” Scotland Neck police said. “And don’t let people just hang around. Thank you.”