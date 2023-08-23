NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anheuser-Busch and its partners are donating more than 87,000 cans of emergency drinking water to 37 fire departments across North Carolina.

This is the fifth year in a row Anheuser-Busch has teamed up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to donate emergency drinking water nationwide.

“We thank Anheuser-Busch, the NVFC and the many wholesalers who have mobilized to deliver over 85,000 cans of emergency drinking water to local fire departments across North Carolina this summer,” Brandon Whitlow, Chief of the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department, said. “As we enter wildfire season, these resources allow my department and dozens of other fire and EMS crews across the state to stay ready to respond to active wildfires or prolonged emergencies at home.”

This year, Anheuser-Busch are providing a record-high of more than 2.5 million cans to over 600 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) across 47 states. The goal is to reach more than 1,000 VFDs by the end of the year.