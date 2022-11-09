ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Anson County has closed four schools Wednesday due to a high number of sick staff and students, district leaders announced.

Anson High, Anson Middle, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, and Ansonville Elementary School were all closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 10.

Friday is Veteran’s Day and the schools were already planning on being closed for the holiday.

“Students at these schools will transition to a remote learning day. Hard copy work packets with instructions for completing assignments will be given to students before leaving school today. While these schools are closed, we will use this time to deep clean and prepare for our students to return on Monday, November 14,” Anson County Schools said.

To further ensure illness is not being spread, ACS said there will be no athletic or extra-curricular activities for these schools.

“We ask everyone to help by washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth when you cough, and do not send your child to school if they are running a fever or are sick. This helps to prevent the spread of germs and will assist us in getting our students back in school,” they said.