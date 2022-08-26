ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 911 lines coming into the Anson County Emergency Communications Center have officially been restored, according to county officials.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 7 a.m., Anson County lost all 911 lines coming into the communications center. This was something on the Windstream side of the phone lines.

Windstream and Anson county personnel worked through the night to get it restored. As of 3 a.m. Friday, all but one 911 line has been restored.

Anson County said they did not have any 911 calls go unanswered during this time. Provisions were made for the calls to switch to a 10-digit number and the public was made aware of this.

As of now, you may call 911 or text 911 for any emergency.