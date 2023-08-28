ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Anson County commissioners have no record of the county’s bank account balance.

“We went from $15.3 million in 2020 to $12.1 million in 2021,” said Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood. “2022, we don’t know how much we have in savings, and June 2023, we don’t know how much money we have in savings.”

The lingering question has commissioners voting to hold off on giving county employees a higher raise. Right now, employees are scheduled to earn a 2.5% increase. A county employee who earns a $50,000 salary would increase to $51,250.

“I’m working a second job just to bring in extra money,” Stacey Lisenby, DMV employee, said. “That doesn’t cover everything every month either.”

Amid financial concerns, Anson County commissioners voted to reorganize the sheriff’s office and grant employees there a 12.5% increase. For an employee making $50,000, their pay would increase to $56,250.

“The 12.5% to the 2.5% was ridiculous. It was a slap in the face,” Rhonda Liles, a DMV employee, said. “Me and my co-workers, a lot of us don’t agree with it.”

The inequitable split has employees voicing concerns, hoping to earn what they believe they deserve.

“I think a lot of people are scared for their jobs,” Lisenby said. “They don’t know if it’s going to come back to haunt them that they’re not going to have a job, so they don’t want to speak out about it, but it’s our right. It’s our check, and we work for it every day.”

Some commissioners want to see the board find the money to make things fair.

“Whenever you made that offer to give [The Sheriff’s Office] 12.5%, you didn’t know how much was in the fund balance then, but you took a risk, and you did it,” Commissioner Priscilla Little said. “If you’re going to do it, do it across the board.”

Impact Anson community group has been meeting with county employees from each department off the clock to figure out the best course of action to get an equitable raise. County commissioners expect to get the results of a financial audit back by October to figure out how much money is in their accounts.

The county manager says commissioners can afford to give county employees a 10% raise by holding off on buying a new lift device for EMS and freezing hiring for all open positions with the exception of the sheriff’s office and EMS.