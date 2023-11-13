WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new middle school is coming to Anson County after the Board of Education recently approved $41 million for the project.

The board unanimously approved moving forward with the project to replace the current Anson Middle School at its Oct. 30 meeting. The facility will house seventh- and eighth-grade students when it opens, with the option to build a sixth-grade wing at a later time.

It will be built behind Anson High School, off of Anson High School Road.

The state awarded Anson County Schools with a $15 million Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund for the construction of a new middle school. The N.C. grant was established to provide additional money to build school facilities in economically struggling counties. It also required a $5 million match from the local government.

Continued issues with the local government’s audit history prevented a borrowing authority to assist Anson County Schools with construction expenses. Because of that, in 2021, ACS leadership applied for another Needs-Based grant and were awarded $15 million for the new school. These grant funds did not require a local match.

Since being awarded the grant funds, ACS has identified more than $3 million that the state has authorized to be used for capital projects. In addition to the funds currently secured and identified, the district plans to request more than $2 million from the local government sales and use tax account that are specifically designated for capital projects for ACS.

Superintendent Howard McLean said that groundbreaking for the new school is expected in early 2024, with an expected completion in late 2025.

“It is exciting to see this vision finally come to life and we are looking forward to the groundbreaking ceremony in early 2024,” McLean said.

McLean said the current Anson Middle School has several ongoing issues that the district continues to “band-aid” due its age.

“Our maintenance team, led by Mike Napier, does a fantastic job keeping the current middle school running as smooth as possible for student learning,” he said.