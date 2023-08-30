WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anson County leaders are working to learn how much money is in their bank account.

The county has not completed an audit since 2021. They have been borrowing funds from an account where the balance is unclear.

“County budgets and city budgets are a lot more fluid than say your budget that you keep in a checkbook,” said Anson County Manager Leonard Sossamon.

Sossamon is the seventh county manager in seven years. He took over in September of 2022 and noticed the missing audits.

“It’s a lot of pressure, you know,” Sossamon said. “We haven’t had the tax base, it’s not growing; we’re losing population. People have moved to other counties,”

Commissioners approved Sossamon’s latest 229-page $55 million budget. He moved $6.9 million from the savings account to balance the budget; the total available is still unclear.

“We know we have funds in there that are adequate right now for operating our county services. We just want to build them up,” Sossamon said. “Since we haven’t had much growth in that tax base, we have to rely on the fund balance to balance the budget to do all the things commissioners want to do.”

The last audit completed in 2021 showed a $11.9 million fund balance. The 2022 and 2023 audit is underway.

“We haven’t found any fiscal irresponsibility” Sossamon said. “We do have independent auditors that will audit us, and they watch some of our meetings and they know what’s going on.”

The county manager says he believes there will be somewhere around $10 million in the fund balance.

“We are operating,” Sossamon said. “We’re healthy. We know we’ve got money. We just don’t know exactly how much to feel exactly safe and secure.”

Audits for 2022 and 2023 should be available by the end of the year. He says it takes so long because auditors are combing through every line of a $55 million budget.