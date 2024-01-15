PEACHLAND, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bridge in Anson County was approved to be named after a former sheriff and active community member.

On Jan. 4, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s board gave the OK for the U.S. 74 bridge over Lanes Creek to receive signage for the late Landric Reid. The Concord native served as the Anson County Sheriff from 2014 until his death in 2022. He was 58.

The bridge is just west of Peachland in western Anson County. it is slated to be called “Sheriff Landric Reid Bridge.”

In a resolution, the NCDOT said Reid is remembered for his dedication to making Anson County a better place to live for its citizens. In addition to his law enforcement career, Reid served on the Executive Board for Anson County Toys for Tots, was the founder and coordinator of the Stride with Pride Shoe Drive and was the co-founder of the Shaundasia T. Smith Foundation, which distributes food and backpacks to high school students in Anson County.

Reid also was a member of the N.C. State Highway Patrol for 23 years and served in the U.S. Army from 1984 until being honorably discharged in 1988, his obituary reads.

A local governing body also had to give approval for the naming prior to the NCDOT decision.