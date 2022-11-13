ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students in Anson County will return to school Monday after four schools closed because of sick students and staff.

Anson High School, Anson Middle, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, and Ansonville Elementary School were closed on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Friday was Veteran’s Day so schools were already closed for the holiday.

District officials say they used the time to deep clean ahead of everyone’s return Monday.

Officials did not elaborate on what kind of sickness forced schools to close.