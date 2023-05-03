The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified a 61-year-old man who died near Blewett Falls in the Pee Dee River on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Richmond County Sheriff deputies found a deceased man near Blewett Falls in the Pee Dee River on Tuesday.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that authorities searched for 61-year-old Mark Douglas O’Neal over the weekend and located the man Tuesday.

Sheriff Gulledge thanked first responders that assisted with the constant search that began on Saturday.

Authorities did not provide any additional information at this time.

Family members said on social media that O’Neal, who was in his Yamaha boat with his dog, capsized near the dam’s base on Saturday. The group located the dog on Monday.