WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are searching for a man wanted on murder charges following a fatal shooting in Wadesboro early Sunday morning.

The Wadesboro Police Department said officers responded to Atrium Health Anson for a patient who arrived with a gunshot wound. The subject, Randal Vontray Strudivant Jr., of Wadesboro, was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.

Officers determined the crime scene to be near the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive off Old Lilesville Road. They said other individuals are believed to be injured from the incident.

WPD obtained a warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Devonte Amor Horne for first-degree murder. He is at-large, and officers are asking the community’s assistance to locate him.

Horne is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has long dreadlocks.

Anyone with Horne’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-694-2167.