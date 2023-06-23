WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ansonboro Fire Department officials say Station 5 Crews responded to a call involving hazardous materials at an industrial facility after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The site at the Darling Ingredients Company plant, formerly Valley Proteins, on U.S. 52 in Wadesboro. The plant is near the Anson County Airport.

STRUCTURE FIRE ADVISORY: Charlotte Fire is currently assisting Wadesboro Fire Dept. at the 600 block of Little Duncan Rd. Wadesboro Fire Department will disseminate all updates. pic.twitter.com/sl3uSpqpeS — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 23, 2023

Charlotte Fire reported that it was assisting Wadesboro Fire officials around midnight. The agency said personnel returned to Charlotte three hours later. The fire department had no additional information to release in a Facebook posting.

Queen City News is traveling to the location, and will have more as details become available.