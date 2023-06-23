ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire officials and emergency management in Anson County say they have wrapped up their investigation of a deadly chemical explosion at a plant Thursday night, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still working at Darling Ingredients to figure out what caused the explosion that killed a worker.

The county fire marshal says it was an aluminum chloride solution that exploded. He says about 20 workers were on the night shift Thursday when the chemical exploded at the plant off U.S. 52 north of Wadesboro.

“We just felt our house just rocked, it literally rocked,” said David Love, who lives about 6.5 miles from the plant.

The damage is not visible outside the plant.

But Love says he felt his house shake from the deadly chemical explosion 6.5 miles away.

“It kind of surprises me,” Love said. “I thought the whole place would be level after hearing something like that and being that far away, just kind of crazy.”

The first emergency crews reported a plume cloud coming from the back of the plant.

First responders say they could not enter right away because of fears of hazardous materials.

Charlotte Fire came in to determine it was safe to go in, and crews then found a worker dead inside.

“I hate it, all I can say is I hate it,” said Love.

According to its website, Darling Ingredients, which was Valley Proteins before a May 2022 acquisition, takes animal byproducts and turns them into other, usable materials like gelatin capsules, food thickeners or pet food additives.

Officials are still looking into what caused the aluminum chloride solution to explode.

“There is no danger to the community,” said Chief Rodney Diggs, the Anson County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Chief. “What chemical that was released is on the site of the plant and they are able to take care of that clean up,”

According to OSHA, in February, Darling Ingredients was issued two citations: one for not having fall protection and falling object protection and another for violating vehicle-mounted elevating and rotating work platforms.

The OSHA website lists the cases as closed.

Love hopes investigators uncover what led up to Thursday night’s explosion.

“It’s pretty damn serious in my opinion,” said Love.

The company says it’s unclear when the plant will reopen. The fire marshal says OSHA will release the name of the worker killed.