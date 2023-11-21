ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say an early-morning wreck closed U.S. 74 for several hours.

Authorities say the wreck occurred near Lower White Store Road/Allen’s Restaurant and emergency officials to a person to a medical center with life-threatening injuries.

Anson County EMS Chief Rodney Diggs said the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and van. The wreck produced a fuel spill that officials are working to clean up.

Officials expect the road to reopen before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, N.C. DOT officials put in a detour.