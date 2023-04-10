WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Allegations have been confirmed that the now-former Anson County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO has been embezzling from the organization.

On Monday, Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said the embezzlement allegations included the unauthorized use of funds from the Chamber through debit cards and fraudulent checks for personal use. The suspect also removed cash from the organization’s accounts.

The State Bureau of Investigators opened an investigation into the allegations, Queen City News reported Thursday. The allegations were brought to the Wadesboro Police Department’s attention on March 15, the same day Spencer reached out to the SBI, but could stretch back several years.

No charges have been filed yet.