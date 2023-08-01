WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made in an Anson County homicide from 2021.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Deoveon Byrd was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 1, in connection to the death of Masson Sanderson. Sanderson was reportedly killed Oct. 23, 2021, while traveling in the Morven area southeast of Wadesboro.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate this case and further arrests are expected.