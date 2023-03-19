ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was fatally shot in Anson County and a homicide investigation is underway, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a traffic accident on Friday near Airport Road in Wadesboro. Tony Gainey, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. The case is being treated as a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no mention of an arrest or suspects and this remains an active investigation.

North Carolina Highway Patrol and SBI are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.