WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County man was arrested for allegedly shooting two people in Wadesboro Saturday night.

According to Wadesboro Police, officers responded at 11:55 p.m. July 29 to a residence on West Wade Street for a disturbance with shots fired. Officers located two victims, both suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims, whose names are being withheld, were transported to Atrium Health Anson for treatment.

Police say officers were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Tyveon Burch, of Marshville. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Burch was arrested on Sunday, given a $100,000 secured bond and placed in the Anson County Jail. Burch’s court date is Aug. 8 in Anson County District Court.