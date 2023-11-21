WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Wadesboro Police chief is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement.

Chief Thedis L. Spencer’s last day with the department is Tuesday, Nov. 21, after spending his entire career there. He started as a rookie officer and worked his way through the ranks to ultimately spend his final 12 years as the agency head.

Tuesday also is Spencer’s birthday.

“Chief Spencer’s loyalty to and love for the Town of Wadesboro, the citizens of Wadesboro, and the Wadesboro Police Department is no doubt unsurpassed,” Wadesboro Police said in a parting message. “We will all certainly miss his infectious smile, unwavering support, and loving heart, which can only be described as too big for his own good.”