WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Wadesboro has a new police chief.

Brandon H. Chewning was officially sworn in Friday to lead the Wadesboro Police Department. He follows the long tenure of Thedis Spencer, who spent 30 years with the department and his final 12 as chief.

Spencer retired Nov. 21, and Chewning was hired on Dec. 4. Chewning has spent his entire 25-plus year career with Wadesboro PD. He has previously served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, mayor and interim chief.

The police department said Friday’s ceremony was packed with friends, family, and officers.

“Chief Chewning would like to thank the citizens of Wadesboro, the Wadesboro Town Council, and the men and women of the Wadesboro Police Department for having the confidence to know that he will faithfully execute the duties of his office.” the department said.