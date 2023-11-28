WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student in Wadesboro is facing charges after bringing a gun to school, Wadesboro Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident Tuesday morning at Anson High School. An initial investigation revealed that a metal detector indicated a gun in the book bag of a student and that School Resource Officers were able to locate the gun.

“There have been no threats or acts of violence associated with the incident and all students, faculty, and staff are safe,” Wadesboro PD said.

The student was charged with possession of a gun on school property and was held in the Anson County Jail.