ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two women who are students at Wingate University were injured in an ATV accident in Peachland last Friday, both the university and Anson County officials confirmed with Queen City News Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, near Caudle Road in Peachland. Two women were transported to CMC-Main to be treated for their injuries.

One of the women was listed in critical condition, officials told Queen City News. The university said the wreck occurred on private property, however, the property was the property of the professor. The university said the swim coach confirmed one of the women injured was on the swim team for two seasons but is no longer an active member of the team.

An initial investigation revealed the two women were injured in an ATV crash, Chief Rodney Diggs told Queen City News. The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.