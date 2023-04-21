WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. State Highway Patrol officials said a man died Thursday after a Sunday wreck in Ashe County.

Lansing resident Kenneth Cecil Johnson, 40, drove a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado on Deep Ford Road near Old Highway 16 around 5 p.m. The pick-up truck traveled westbound and crossed the center line at some point. Then it drove off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail in the April 15 incident.

The 40-year-old man suffered from critical injuries from the wreck. Emergency personnel transported him by medical helicopter to Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on April 20.

Officials say Johnson did not use his seatbelt, and the wreck partially ejected him from the vehicle. Deep Ford Road was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.