JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed when a car ran off the highway and hit a tree Thursday morning in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 5 on NC 88 near Roe Hunt Road.

A Ford Focus was traveling west on NC 88, ran off the road to the right, and struck a tree, Highway Patrol said.

The driver, 62-year-old Shirley Ann Ellison of Valdese, and the front seat passenger, 60-year-old Nancy Patrick Ellison of Sparta, both died at the scene.

US 88 was closed for nearly two hours during the investigation. Troopers said they are still looking into what caused the crash.