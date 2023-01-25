ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old woman is facing a slew of drug charges following a months-long investigation, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Sparta resident Haley Dowell, 22, was arrested last month and faces charges including felony drug possession and trafficking charges.

The investigation began last year and lasted several months, according to the sheriff’s report.

NC SBI, Boone Police, and the Watauga and Alleghany sheriff’s offices were among the departments involved in the investigation.

Dowell is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.