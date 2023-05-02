Spraying the tree with water before applying spray snow is essential to ensure the artificial snow sticks properly to the foliage of the Christmas tree.

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man hiding under a giant Christmas tree didn’t get enough cover to escape Ashe County Sheriff deputies last month.

That’s pretty wild because, according to the Ashe County Tree Association, the county has nearly 12,000 acres of tree fields. The association boasts that North Carolina county is the largest Christmas tree-producing county in the nation.

In a Facebook post, authorities say 41-year-old Dennis Lee Lyall of West Jefferson had an outstanding order for arrest for possessing a firearm by a felon.

Deputies tried to serve warrants on Lyall on April 23, but the man fled on foot after an altercation with law enforcement.

The suspect ran through a neighborhood and several open fields to give law enforcement the slip. Deputies checked one residence for the man but had no luck.

One deputy noticed Lyall hiding under a huge tree when they got to a Christmas tree field. Authorities arrested Lyall and transported him to the Ashe County Detention Center.

Lyall faces charges of:

Resisting public officer

Felony possess controlled substance prison/jail premises felony

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Lyall is in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Authorities did not offer additional information about the tree’s height, fullness, or location.