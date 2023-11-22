CRESTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is on the loose, and an Ashe County deputy is recovering at the hospital after a late-night two-state chase.

Ashe County Sheriff deputies in the Creston area tried to stop a white Honda Accord on Sutherland Road before midnight on Tuesday. They said the suspect reached over 100 miles per hour in a chase.

After ending the pursuit at one point, deputies saw the car and started hunt again as it went into Tennessee. The suspect wrecked his car on the other side of a curve of McEwen Road. The wreck forced the suspect to flee on foot.

As an Ashe County deputy pursued around the same bend, he left the road to avoid colliding with the wrecked vehicle. That move caused a wreck.

Deputy Josh Carter soon found Deputy Josh Pruitt at the scene. Carter searched the immediate area for the suspect and began life-saving measures on Pruitt. Emergency personnel took Pruitt to a Mountain City, Tenn. hospital. Pruitt left the hospital with a concussion early Wednesday morning.

“The suspect is unidentified at this time and remains on the loose,” Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said. “He may be injured and armed, so please be cautious. We believe we have enough items from the vehicle to identify the subject, but ask the community if they know the individual, to please reach out; that would speed up the process.”

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Howell commended his deputies for “initiating the suspect in the Sutherland area and attempting to be safe while they also pursued a local drug criminal.” He also said he was glad to see his deputy released and recovering at home.

If residents have tips on the suspect, they should contact the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office at 336-846-5600 or Ashe Crime Stoppers at 336-846-4188.